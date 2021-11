Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill | $16 | Amazon

Summer is only over if you give up and let it be over! Push back on winter’s advance with this little portable Cuisinart grill! Its 15-inch, slightly-oblong circumference is perfect for making a couple burgers while cracking open a cold one with a friend, as illustrated by the product images! Take advantage of that good winter pricing and get $24 off!