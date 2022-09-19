Assistrust TV Sound Bar | $70 | Amazon



While your TV may be mighty, is your sound system as well-equipped ? It’s easy to forget the audio side of things when building a home theater or just splashing out on a nice system, but a TV sound bar can really help improve your home-viewing experience. This Assistrust TV Sound Bar is down by 22% today at $70, and it’s a great little sound bar for those looking for a new experience. The Assistrust TV Sound Bar has five different wired connection types, has 36w speakers with a frequency rang of 40-20,000 Hz, has great stereo sound, 2.0 Channel options to really fill a room, a 4.2 Bluetooth+ remote control for better stability and reactions, and it’s really easy to use as well.