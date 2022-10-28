Coffee Gator Espresso Machine | $87 | Amazon
If someone tells you they don’t need coffee to function then they’re lying. Or they just don’t have kids, cats, dogs, or insomnia. Sure, some people might be able to live like that, but if you’re here looking at deals on a coffee machine, then you’re probably not one of them, and neither are we. This Coffee Gator Espresso Machine is on sale at 42% off at $87, and it’s an excellent way to kickstart your day, every day. The Coffee Gator Espresso Machine is a 20-bar pump semi-automatic espresso maker that gives you a huge amount of control over flavor, has a milk frother for different drinks, is compact, and is really easy to clean. You’re getting a lot of good out of this thing.