HulkFit Multi-Function Adjustable Power Rack | $254 | Amazon



A lot of us have taken to weight lifting at home, and while it’s fun and all, you likely need a few bits of equipment to complete your home gym. One of the last things many people will get is a power rack, but good news, this HulkFit Multi-Function Adjustable Power Rack is 14% off at $254, so now’s a great time to get one. This mighty power rack has a 1,000-pound capacity, multiple grips for pull-ups of different kinds, is made from 11 gauge steel for durability, has a great base for stability, and even has two spotter arms so you can really push yourself. It’s a great way to take your home gym to the next level, and level yourself up in the process too.