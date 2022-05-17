Magic The Gathering: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms | $81 | Amazon

Magic The Gathering: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms is a set from last year that fused Dungeons & Dragons with Magic The Gathering to create a truly wonderful set of cards. There are loads of cool mechanics and references to the TTRPG, and it’s an excellent limited set, and has a lot of cool cards for Commander too. If you’re looking for a fun set to draft, or just want to open some packs, then the set is down to $81 per box on Amazon today, so act quickly.