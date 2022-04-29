NexiGo Wireless Controller for Switch | $34 | Amazon



The Nintendo Switch is an excellent console, but the Joy-Cons aren’t really built for some games. It’s a good idea to have a more traditional controller for harder games, or just when you don’t feel like using the oddly rounded square shape they form. Well, this NexiGo Wireless Controller for Switch is down to $34 today, and it’s a solid budget alternative to the Pro Controller. It still has all of the buttons you need, but has the added extras of funky lights around the analogue sticks. It also has fast charging and lasts up to ten hours.