Carsule Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car | $300 | StackSocial



A lot of camping involves taking time to set things up, being sweaty and uncomfortable, and then not sleeping well anyway. Well, you can negate nearly all of that with this Carsule Pop-Up Cabin for Your Car for $300. The Carsule is designed to easily fit onto the back of most cars with tailgates that swing up, and offers a two-metre cube to chill out in. You can set up beds, seats, or whatever else you want in there with ease, and enjoy camping and the outdoors a little more conveniently.

