Logitech G Pro League Of Legends Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $85 | Amazon



League of Legends is one of the most well-known games around because it offers an easy-to-understand but incredibly hard-to-master roster of characters, and a very moreish gameplay loop. If you want to show your love for the game, or you just like the look of it, you can grab this Logitech G Pro League Of Legends Mechanical Gaming Keyboard while it’s on sale for $85, which is 34% off. The Logitech G Pro League Of Legends Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has a special look to represent the game, has a tenkeyless design which is ideal for gaming, has a 1ms response rate so you’ll never be behind other players , is durable, and can be customized with unique lighting options.