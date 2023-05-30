Father’s Day is coming up, and there’s not a dad out there that wouldn’t love this LEGO Fender Stratocaster, and it’s good for you too, because it’s 20% off today. This LEGO set looks fantastic, and not only comes with everything you need to build the guitar, but also the amp, and a few accessories too.

LEGO Fender Stratocaster | $96

The LEGO Fender Stratocaster is a genuinely beautiful set, and whether it’s actually for Father’s Day, or just as a gift because you deserve it. Building the set is only part of the job with a set like this, because the finished build is so clean and good to look at, that it brings a constant sense of joy once it’s all put together too.