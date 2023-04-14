It's all consuming.
Tech

Grab This Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Full-HD Laptop for $800 Off at Samsung

A fat 42% discount brings the price of this awesome 2-in-1 laptop all the way down to $1100.

Mike Fazioli
Is it a laptop or a tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is both, and at $1100 it’s a steal.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Stuck in that nether zone between wanting a tablet or a laptop? Why not both? Samsung’s amazing Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops on the market, and right now there’s a huge deal knocking the price all the way down from $1900 to $1100 — a 42% drop.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 | $1100 | Samsung

What’s great about the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360? What isn’t is the better question. The 16-inch touchscreen is positively ginormous and has amazing picture quality. The unit is paper-thin and weighs a svelte 3.6 pounds, making it the ideal work-on-the-go companion. The Intel Core i7 processor is fast and the 1 TB hard drive gives you storage space for days. At this price, it’s a must-have.

