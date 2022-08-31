Shokz OpenSwim Wireless Headphones | $120 | Amazon



Not everyone wants to wear headphones while they’re working out, but if you do want to, then it’s important you get things like a waterproof rating on them, because you could be sweaty, it could rain, or you might want to swim. These Shokz OpenSwim Wireless Headphones are down by 20% today at $120, and if you just want to listen to music while you’re swimming or sweating, they’ve got you covered. The Shokz OpenSwim Wireless Headphones are IP68 Waterproof, which means they can be submerged for up to two meters for up to two hours, have an eight-hour battery life, are secure when you wear them, and actually use in-built storage instead of Bluetooth so you’re free to move around as much as you want. They even come with a Shokz nose clip too.