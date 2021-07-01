Grab the Sparklers, the Best 4th of July Deals Are Popping Off

Image : Tom Dahm (Unsplash)

Whether you care about American independence — whatever that means — or not, everyone has to appreciate a good deal. And love it or hate it, the 4th of July is yet another excuse for companies to slash prices on some of their top-selling products in order to capitalize on annual Independence Day festivities. Even though we’re just coming off Prime Day, there are some compelling enough offers worth checking out from retailers other than Amazon.

From mattresses and bedding to home goods and appliances to summer apparel, there’s a little something for everyone in the best 4th of July sales for 2021. Among the selection, you’ll find discounts on popular brands like Samsung, Tempur-Pedic, and JACHS NY as well as deals from big name retailers such as Walmart and Best Buy.

I mean, chances are you need to buy something on this list anyway, so why not get it while it costs less? Hell, as someone who currently owns just one pair of shorts, I know I will.

Tech and Gaming

Dell: Grab a new laptop for a fraction of what you’d spend on a Mac, or snap up an Inspiron desktop for $420 (haha nice) while saving up to 47% on accessories.



GameStop: While new gaming deals are sparse, ALL used games are B2G1 free, with some priced as low as $5 apiece. Digital games are also on sale for up to 75% off, and a variety of hardware is marked down too.

Harman Audio: Add some celebratory ambiance to your 4th of July party with a Go + Play speaker for $295 off.

HP: Save up to 58% on your next PC — laptops and desktops alike — in addition to accessories, all of which come with free shipping.

JBL: Hear it in hi-fi when you save 40% on earbuds, headphones, and gaming headsets.



Lenovo: Gear up for the return to normalcy, and by extension the return to the office, with 64% off select laptops including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and ThinkPad T15.

Home

Allswell: Revel in the comfort of a luxurious new mattress from this top-of-the-line brand. Each hybrid mattress employs its own unique cooling and support features and all are 15% off using the promo code JULY4TH at checkout.



Best Buy: Need a new washer, dryer, dishwasher, or fridge? All those and more are available for up to $1,500 off, plus free 24-month financing if you spend upwards of $999.

Brooklyn Bedding: Whether you prefer a memory foam mattress or a hybrid, this 25% off sitewide sale delivers on all fronts.

Build.com: Rethink your bathroom, kitchen, or other rooms around the house with up to 30% off home goods.

Burrow: Take the minimalist route with as much as $600 off custom furniture.

Cabela’s: Replenish your outdoor gear including essentials for camping, fishing, boating, and hunting.

Cocoon by Sealy: Reject the heatwave when you save 35% on a Chill Memory Foam Mattress, and get a little free pillow action, as a treat.

Eight Sleep: Add fancy smarts to your regular ol’ stupid bedframe or mattress with $150 off the Eight Sleep Pod, $75 off Pod Pro Cover, and 20% off accessories.

Helix: Get $100 off purchases of $600 or more with the promo code JULY4100, $150 off $1,250+ transactions with JULY4150, and $200 off $1,750 or more with the JULY4200 coupon.

Home Depot: Save up to 35% off appliances from Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, and more. This sale extends to everything from refrigerators to ranges so it’s worth a look.

Layla: If you need a set of pillows to accompany your mattress, look no further. Layla is selling bundles at a $200 discount for a limited time.

Mattress Firm: The biggest mattress store in the country isn’t shy to promote a sale, and the 4th is no exception. Get 50% off Serta, Sleepys, Beautyrest, and more.

Nectar: One of the most popular memory foam mattresses will keep you cool through the night, and it’s marked down $400. Plus, it comes with accessories at no extra cost.

Overstock: Because almost everything is already discounted at Overstock, up to 70% off across every category sweetens the deal.

Petmate: This all-American pet product sale sees 20% off anything made in the U.S. There’s certainly a lot to choose from, with over 130 items in total eligible for the discount.

Purple: The original gel grid mattress is marked down by up to $350, and as someone who owns one, I don’t think I could go back. Try it risk-free for 100 nights.

Rugs USA: Put down a nice slab of carpet for your pet to pee on. Jokes aside, now’s your chance to score a rug for up to 75% off — music to my ears!

Saatva: Choose your comfort level: Do you like firm, soft, or luxury firm? Then pick your height. Would you like an adjustable base to go with that? The Saatva mattress really lets you make it your own, which is why a $200 discount is worth a nod.

Samsung: Until July 14, you can save up to $1,100 on refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and even a whole set of four or more products. Need a robot vacuum? You can also earn $260 in instant credit when you plop down some pre-order cash for the new Jet Bot.

Society6: In keeping with the theme of independence, small-time creators are showing off their work printed on wall art, tapestries, and even yoga mats for 40% off; home decor is 30% off; and everything else is 20% off.

Tailored Pet: Finally, see what all the hype around subscription-based dog food is about with 20% off this personalized grub using the promo code JULY4.

Tempur-Pedic: Everyone knows Tempur-Pedic. And now you can take home a Tempur-Breeze cooling mattress for yourself for $500 off with $300 in accessories — free of charge — when you sign up for the Tempur-Me newsletter.

The Container Store: The retailer uniquely designed to help you stay organized and your house free of clutter is offering 25% off Elsa solutions then 25% off the rest of the order when you buy one.

The House: All sorts of sporting equipment is on sale across a wide range of categories, from biking to skateboarding to surfing, and now you can save up to 30% while taking $20 off every $100 spent at the site.

Walmart: As it often does, Walmart is rolling back prices on all sorts of random stuff. Buy a basketball hoop for $80 off and a TCL TV for $100 off — maybe even pick up an actual bounce house while you’re at it. The possibilities are endless.

Wayfair: Uh-oh, double trouble! Clearance items are marked down even further — up to 65% — across furniture, kitchen, and outdoor, among other categories.

Clothing & Lifestyle

American Eagle: Seeing as it’s hot as hell outside, you might want to slip into something a little more waterproof, such as a new piece from the Aerie collection. Tops, bottoms, swimsuits, and clearance items are all discounted by up to 60%.



Backcountry: Be prepared for any outdoor activity, no matter how extreme, with up to 50% off camping, hiking, climbing, and biking gear, as well as other things. Everything arrives by July 4th when you enter the promo code FREE2DAY at checkout.

Gap: Sale items are on extra sale, up to 40% off to be exact, when you use the promo code GREAT. This coupon works on shirts, shorts, activewear, and just about everything else you see marked down.

GlassesUSA: See the world in a new light with a stylish yet functional set of frames for 30% off with the promo code USA30. Sunglasses and eyeglasses both qualify for the sale, so be sure to pick up a fresh pair of shades while you’re at it.

Hanes: Undies are buy one get one free during Hanes’ Summer Stock Up Event, which means you can finally toss out your nasty old tighty whities and upgrade to something a little more sanitary and a little less offensive.

JACHS NY: Summer has arrived and so has JACHS NY’s latest collection of warm weather apparel. You can save 70% off everything sitewide, with new arrivals starting at just $17.

Joe’s New Balance Outlet: Now that the gyms are back, you can finally return to yours. However, you’ll also want to make sure you’re properly dressed for the occasion, and Joe’s New Balance Outlet is spotlighting savings of up to 60%.

Macy’s: Okay, so you might not need it, but you do NEED it. 60% off jewelry, handbags, shoes, and home goods is a recipe for disaster on your wallet, but sometimes it’s good to treat yourself, and you can take solace in knowing how much you saved.

Old Navy: Shirts, shorts, and dresses all take part in a sitewide sale you don’t want to miss. Save 50% on key staples to complete any outfit.

Reebok: Think that new Mighty Morphin Power Rangers sneaker collab looks sick? That lineup and more are discounted 30% when you use the promo code JULY4. Don’t skimp on a pair of new fresh kicks.