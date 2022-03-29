Urban Originals New Dawn Tote | $69 | Macy’s | Use Code OWNIT



This gorgeous tote from Urban Originals is not only spacious but also 30% off. It’s a sturdier version of the classic tote bag, made from polyurethane-viscose on the outside and plush faux suede on the inside. The dark navy is a nice contrast to the vibrant and very spring lush green shade within. I’m a big fan of versatility, and this tote certainly has that. The New Dawn has thick, sizable handles but also comes with a detachable crossbody strap. The strap detail really adds a little something extra with its eyelet details and woven material. This is sure to be your new everyday tote.

