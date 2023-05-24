For those who want to get a better controller for gaming, the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller is here to save you, and it’s currently 40% off, which means it’s just $60 thanks to the Amazon Gaming Week sales. This wired controller has remappable front-facing buttons, feels good to use, is comfortable , and has a special hair-trigger mode to make the right and left triggers more efficient .

Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller | $60

Not only that, but the Razer Wolverine V2 Wired Gaming Controller even has a 3.55 analog audio port on it, which is great for getting more use out of headphones without worrying about more wires coming out of the console or PC itself. It’s a deeply satisfying controller to use, and at this price, it’s a steal.