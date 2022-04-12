Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet | $70 | Amazon

Tablets are becoming increasingly useful for those with kids. It’s probably why there’s a market for tablets aimed at little ones, and the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet is amongst the best of the bunch . While this isn’t the latest model, it’s still a remarkable little device that comes with a year long subscription to Amazon Kids+ that gives access to apps, games, books, videos, and songs to help your little ones learn while they play. This version has a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage too, so it’s fast, powerful, and has plenty of storage too.