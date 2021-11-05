25% off Sitewide | Disney Store | Use Code DISNEYPAL



Disney still has a few things they’d like to discount before the mad dash to winter. Grab something for yourself or a loved one and take 25% off with the code DISNEYPAL. This is the perfect time to get an early holiday gift for your favorite geeky person. Hoodies, figures, cups, pins, bags, and more from the house of mouse.

This is a great subtle way to show off y our fandom and still be classy. The Captain America Tie Bar is a shiny and thoughtful present for the Steve Rogers in your life. The sleek silvertone finish will catch anyone’s eye and know you mean business.

Captain America's iconic shield in sleek silvertone finish. Buy for $31 at Disney Use the promo code DISNEYPAL

We know you’re still enamored with The Child because we are too. This classic flannel is the cutest way to show your love for the babe of the galaxy. It’s perfect for fall and pops in this hunter-green color. Very stylish. Grogu is adorably adorned on the back. This is the cozy item you need. I have a few of these Cakeworthy flannels, so I suggest sizing up for optimum comfiness , especially for layering.

Make a stylish statement as you fulfill your galactic quest. Buy for $38 at Disney Use the promo code DISNEYPAL

If you’re a fan of Mickey, then you need this bag in your collection. This backpack wa s created by Nanako Kanemitsu, who has been designing for The Walt Disney Company since 2013. Everything in this collection is unbelievably awesome . But this mini bookbag takes the... hot dog. Perfectly cute and hyper-stylized .