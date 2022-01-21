Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (XBO/XSX) | $40 | Amazon | Walmart | GameStop
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition (PS4) | $40 | Amazon | Walmart | GameStop
In November Rockstar released their first new GTA game since 2013. Well, not new exactly. It is a remasted trilogy containing old favorites—Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While these games were adored upon their original release, the remaster can leave a bit to be desired. It certainly feels like a rush job from the absurd rain effects to the questionable art design choices. However, if that all doesn’t bother you, you’re in for a treat as the stories are still great and the trilogy is discounted now to $40.