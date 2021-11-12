Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller | $140 | Amazon

How fancy can a controller be? This deep into gaming’s lifespan, it sometimes feels like there’s not much more innovation to be done. After the Xbox 360 controller, it really felt like we’d reached the plateau. As it turns out, we hadn’t. Case in point: the Xbox Elite Series 2. Microsoft’s high-end controller takes things to another level by getting into deep customization territory. The Series 2 allows players to create voice commands or do nitty-gritty button remapping through the Xbox Accessories app. The controller itself can be altered too with interchangeable thumbsticks, paddles, and D-pads. And with 40 hours of rechargeable battery life, it kind of trumps the AA-battery eating Xbox Series X controller. Usually, this runs at a pricey $180, but Amazon currently has it down to $140 . If you’re looking for a great PC and Xbox controller that’s going to last a long time, you’ll certainly get your money’s worth here.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 01/27/2021 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 11/12/2021.