Echo Dot Kids | $35 | Amazon

Having a kid-friendly version of Alexa hanging about can be a huge boon to anyone who still has to deal with homework. While it’s always nice to be able to help the kids yourself, it’s not always something you know about. Plus, if they get used to used the Echo Dot Kids, which is currently 42% off, then they’ll also learn a bit about how to do research properly. This device also grants access to things like alarms, and a full years subscription to Amazon Kids+, which means they can listen to audiobooks , and even play games. It has really easy-to-use parental controls too, so you’ll never have to worry about them hearing something they shouldn’t.