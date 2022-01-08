Bnext VR Headset for iOS and Android | $17 | Amazon | Promo Code 15QIFC5I



I’m sure you have heard or messed around with some type of VR at this point. Now is the time to get one of your own for a really good price. The Bnext VR headset seamlessly works with iPhone and Android phones. These goggles aren’t only good for personal use, they also make great gifts for kids and adults. This set is compatible with phone screens from 4"-6.3" that have a gyro sensor. They also support drones that require a phone VR headset. The advanced VR gaming technology offers FD and OD adjustments (wide field of vision) to expand the viewing angle. Do not miss a thing in the VR world with these goggles. This headset is extremely comfortable and equipped with a fully adjustable head strap, eyesight protection system, and a soft nose piece. You can sit for hours comfortably watching your favorite movies. Bnext also provides you with a list of games that are compatible with this headset. Save an extra 15% today.