Grab a Pair of Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds for 40% Off

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds | $150 | Amazon



Looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that aren’t AirPods? The Powerbeats Pro Wireless E arbuds, while still made by Apple, are a fantastic alternative. They may be compact, but they rock booming bass and sunny treble. They also come with the same Apple H1 chip as AirPods on board, and great Bluetooth connectivity so you can listen (or chat on the phone) without worrying about your calls dropping or the music stopping. Plus, they charge super quickly, with 5 minutes of charge time giving you a boost of 1.5 hours to listen when you’re low on battery. Best of all? They work with both iOS and Android, so no need to ditch your favorite phone for a new model here. Oh, and about the King’s Field IV soundtrack I mentioned? Listen to this track on your new buds . Surreal and creepy, just the way I like to start off every Monday morning.