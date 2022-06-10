Save The Ocean Woven Kimono | $44 | Macy’s | Use Code FRIEND



A kimono is a wonderful way to cover up and stay cool on the beach or poolside. Each kimono from Save The Ocean is a polyester blend, with 50% made from recycled plastic bottles. These lightweight and colorful beauties come in three patterns to vibe with your tastes. The options are a paisley print for the Boho-chic , a beautiful traditional flower print, and one with bold blue stripes. No matter which you pick, 10% of the wholesale price is donated to the Ocean Foundation, a nonprofit working towards reviving that big blue wonder.