Fire TV Stick 4K Max | $45 | Amazon

Streaming is how most of us consume TV shows and movies nowadays. Gone are the days of waiting for something to come on that you like, it’s all about unlimited and overwhelming choice. That’s why having a hub is so important now, and you’ll struggle to find one better than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which can be used to access all of your favorite streaming services with crystal clear 4K visuals, can be used along with Wi-Fi 6 devices, and even grants access to some live TV services too.