Shrek 4-Movie Collection Blu-ray | $23 | Amazon

If you have not seen the Shrek movies, then you must have been living in a swamp. The comical genius of Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy in these movies is brilliant. The storylines and scenes in these movies will entertain kids and adults. I love when a “ kids” movie can push the lines a little to entertain adults. The messages throughout the Shrek movies can resonate with everyone. My personal favorite is that sometimes the people around us are annoying, but as long as we share a love for each other, that is all that matters. Watch Shrek test his mental strength and take 23% off today.