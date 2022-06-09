SwingLogic SLX MicroSim Home Golf Simulator | $190 | StackSocial

Get a full game of golf in without having to leave your home. SwingLogic SLX MicroSim is a golf simulator for your home that allows you to play right on your TV. I suppose it’s basically Wii Golf from Wii Sports but runs just right out of this kit and your TV. Courses are modeled after real courses across the country so you can play some of the greatest without having to leave your air-conditioned living room. Now that’s real golf. It normally goes for $250, but is currently discounted down to $190. And just like in golf, the lower number is better here.