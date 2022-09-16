Flash Deals | Discover Samsung



For just three hours, Samsung runs super-specific flash deals during their Discover Samsung event. Today between 12 p.m. EST and 3 p.m. EST, we have a Bespoke gas range, a slick smart TV, and a phone deal. If you’re reading this after 3 p.m. EST, you can check out these washer-dryer deals, among other goodness at the Discover Samsung event.

A classic-looking gas range with a twist: it’s smart! The seamless design of the stovetop allows for quick movement across the five burner range, and the large capacity allows for large quantity meals cooked evenly, easily, and intelligently!

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $899 at Samsung

G/O Media may get a commission Flash deal More Flash Deals at the Discover Samsung Event Three great items, low prices

The flash deals keep rolling in at the Discover Samsung event, and this 3 p.m. EST to 6 p.m. EST batch is chock full of useful stuff: a projector, a hard drive, and a phone. Buy at Samsung Advertisement

A certified re-newed Galaxy Note20, unlocked, for up to $400 off —absolutely! This refurbished phone has plenty of memory and a long-lasting battery to get you through the day. Your trade-in can net you up to $400 off!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy at Samsung

Advertisement

This 55" TV is obviously, quite smart. This Direct Full Array technology prevents light leakage, allowing for full contrast and vivid colors, and the Quantum Processor delivers stunning 4K. That’s cinema. What a picture!

