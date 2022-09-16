Flash Deals | Discover Samsung
For just three hours, Samsung runs super-specific flash deals during their Discover Samsung event. Today between 12 p.m. EST and 3 p.m. EST, we have a Bespoke gas range, a slick smart TV, and a phone deal. If you’re reading this after 3 p.m. EST, you can check out these washer-dryer deals, among other goodness at the Discover Samsung event.
Bespoke 6.0 cu. in. Smart Slide-in Gas Range | $899 | 33% Off
A classic-looking gas range with a twist: it’s smart! The seamless design of the stovetop allows for quick movement across the five burner range, and the large capacity allows for large quantity meals cooked evenly, easily, and intelligently!
Galaxy Note20 | Save up to $400
A certified re-newed Galaxy Note20, unlocked, for up to $400 off—absolutely! This refurbished phone has plenty of memory and a long-lasting battery to get you through the day. Your trade-in can net you up to $400 off!
55" Class QLED 4K Smart TV Q80B (2022) | $950 | 21% Off
This 55" TV is obviously, quite smart. This Direct Full Array technology prevents light leakage, allowing for full contrast and vivid colors, and the Quantum Processor delivers stunning 4K. That’s cinema. What a picture!