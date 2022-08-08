LyfeFuel Essentials Shake | LyfeFuel

Long before “plant-based” was part of our daily vernacular, LyfeFuel was touting the benefits of plant-based diets for personal and planetary wellness. LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. The shake features a precise combination of plant-based nutrients so you can seize the day and look cool doing it because—oh my gosh, you’re glowing with plant-based power? Delicious and backed by science, just one scoop of LyfeFuel delivers the vitamins and minerals you need to thrive .