It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Audio

Go On, Listen to the Same Songs You Always Do With Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for 56% Off

All your fave tunes will sound even better on repeat with the Galaxy Buds Pro for just $88.

By
Brittany Vincent
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $88 | Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $88 | Amazon
Graphic: Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $88 | Amazon

Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds? Don’t necessarily want a pair of AirPods? Listen, I’ll be honest with you. I use an iPhone, but I love the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. They’re no Samsung Galaxy Buds+, my favorite earbuds of all time, but they’re a close second. And at this price, you should definitely get a pair, especially if you’re a fan of headphones not falling out of your ear. Or sounding like garbage. These feature pretty impressive active noise cancellation and deep, satisfying bass so you can listen to the Bust A Groove 2 soundtrack on repeat like I do in pure, unmitigated bliss. They’re also water resistant, come with touch controls, and they last quite a while on one charge. They’re sleek and comfy, and I’m probably gonna get another pair, I reckon. You can never have too many buds. 

Watch
05:52
Now playing
Today's Best Deals: WeMo Switches, Garbage Disposal, Eneloops, and More
April 19, 2016
TechAudio