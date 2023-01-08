Go On, Listen to the Same Songs You Always Do With Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for 56% Off

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro | $88 | Amazon



Looking for a new pair of wireless earbuds? Don’t necessarily want a pair of AirPods? Listen, I’ll be honest with you. I use an iPhone, but I love the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro. They’re no Samsung Galaxy Buds+, my favorite earbuds of all time, but they’re a close second. And at this price, you should definitely get a pair, especially if you’re a fan of headphones not falling out of your ear. Or sounding like garbage. These feature pretty impressive active noise cancellation and deep, satisfying bass so you can listen to the Bust A Groove 2 soundtrack on repeat like I do in pure, unmitigated bliss. They’re also water resistant, come with touch controls, and they last quite a while on one charge. They’re sleek and comfy, and I’m probably gonna get another pair, I reckon. You can never have too many buds.