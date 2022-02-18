Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $55 | Amazon



This year, a bunch of beloved characters from Sonic to our favorite Pokémon are getting the Breath of the Wild treatment. Making the jump to open-world gameplay announced with a trailer of our heroes overlooking a lush green environment to explore. Well, Kirby is one of these heroes, and in the second trailer, we got a taste of something completely different—Mouthful Mode. Along with swallowing his enemies whole to take their powers, he can now wrap his giant gob around inanimate objects to control them in a Super Mario Odyssey fashion. The most notable being a straight-up car making for an image that manages to be cute, funny, and unsettling all at the same time. Hats off to the designers on this one. If you’re amped to take to the streets of an apocalyptic wasteland as Kar- by, then you’ll be happy to know you can pre-order the game for $5 off. The game releases on March 25. Go ahead and just swallow that money you saved. You know it’s what Kirby would do.