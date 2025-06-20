Blue 42.... Blue 42... It's football season, which means we're ready for one of my favorite pastimes — hanging out in a parking lot with my buds. The best part of any football game is the tailgate that precedes it. Make sure you're ready with all the right gear to make the pavement in front of your car the envy of everyone else in the lot.

Walmart has a number of deals right now across fan gear and cooking supplies to make your next tailgate one to remember.

Ozark Trail Folding Camp Chair Gonna have a tailgate, gotta have a place to sit down. We're not standing all day, here. These chairs are historic. Everyone knows them. The come in a number of fun colors, and each has a cup holder. Right now, they're only $8.

See for $8 at Walmart Collapsible Wagon Cart If you have a big tailgate happening, it's probable not all of the crew will end up arriving at the same time and therefore be able to park right next to each other. Bring your tailgate supplies from one side of the lot to the other with a good wagon. This one can fold up when not in use, and it holds up to 330 lbs. Get it for $48.

Cornhole Board Set Cornhole has etched its place in Americana as the yard game and tailgate game. This set has built-in LEDs which will let you play late into the night. It's down to $35 right now.

Ozark Trail Hard Side Wheeled Cooler You don't need to spend hundreds of bucks on a fancy, schmancy YETI cooler or something of the like. This hard-shell cooler with a 30-quart capacity does the job just fine, and right now it's just $25.

Large Party Speaker Wouldn't be a tailgate without the tunes. This towering speaker is so big that it needs to be wheeled around like a suitcase at an airport. Plus, it's got LED lighting to really set a vibe. It's down to $129.

Full HD Movie Projector Okay so a projector isn't your typical tailgate necessity, but what if the tailgate is so good, you don't want to leave — even to go inside the stadium? Just hang a white sheet off your truck and then watch the game from the parking lot, never letting the party end. Get this projector for $106.

Mainstays Manual Slow Cooker Any great tailgate is gonna have great food. Slow-cook some pulled pork and knock the socks off everyone else there. This stainless steel slow cooker can hold six quarts and right now is down to just $22.

