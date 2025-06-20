The CrunchLabs Build Box is the STEM Gift That Keeps on Giving: Save Up to $100 and Get 2 Free Months

If you're looking for a gift that's more than just a one-off toy, the CrunchLabs Build Box Subscription is a fantastic option. It’s designed to get kids using their brains and having fun, blending hands-on STEM learning with the excitement of building something new each month. Right now, you can save up to $101.30 off the box and get two months for free, giving you and your kids more time and things to play with building together!

Here’s how it works: Every month, a new box arrives with a unique, build-it-yourself toy. Kids follow step-by-step instructions to assemble their project. But the fun doesn't stop there. Each kit also comes with games and challenges designed for the new toy, reinforcing the concepts they just learned. To tie it all together, an exclusive video from Mark Rober explains the science and engineering principles behind the build, making complex ideas tangible and exciting.

The subscription is officially targeted at ages 8-12, but older kids and even teens will likely enjoy the clever builds and video content.

Because it's a subscription, the learning and fun continue all year, which is where the value really shines. The annual plan is the best deal, as it typically includes two months free (12 boxes for the price of 10) and includes free shipping in the U.S. Special promotions can offer even more savings, sometimes up to $100 off, which really boosts the value compared to paying month-to-month.

So if you know someone who would love this subscription, make sure it makes its way to them, especially since it's much more affordable now!