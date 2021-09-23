Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze | $44 | Amazon

The brutal and beautiful Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze is one of the best games you can play on your Nintendo Switch you can grab a physical copy from Amazon for $44 right now. If you’re looking for a fun platformer to play either solo co-op that’s a bit tougher than the latest Super Mario Brothers 2D sidescrollers, definitely give this ported Wii U title a shot. We don’t know how long this price will last, so don’t turn into a Cranky Kong if you miss out.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Shep McAllister in November 2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/23/2021.