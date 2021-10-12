Crave Naturals Detangling Brush | $10 | Amazon



If you hate washing your hair like I do because of all the tangles you run into, you need something to help make it a little easier. Invest in a good conditioner and leave-in treatment, and pick up a Crave Naturals Detangling Brush, just $10 right now at Amazon with a 15% off sale. These uniquely-shaped brushes help you manage those frustrating tangles without yanking a ton of hair out or going absolutely crazy trying to work through the knots that can occur after brushing your mane. It works wet or dry, and it’ll help you have a happier styling session. Plus, at this price, it’s well worth grabbing a couple of them.