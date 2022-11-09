Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system | $169 | 15% Off | Amazon

If you’re still teaching your parents about tech stuff, it’s best to lead by example. There are things you want them to figure out themselves (ex: how to operate an Amazon Fire Stick), but sometimes, you have to take matters into your own hands. Like, gifting them a mesh Wi-Fi system. This Amazon eero system has one router and two extenders for Wi-Fi throughout the whole house. If you strategically place them while you’re home for the holidays, they’ll never call you to complain about buffering during their shows again. This system supports up to 4 500 square feet, and lets them confidently stream 4K videos and make Zoom calls to their nephews.