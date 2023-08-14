Give Your Home Some Much-Needed Ambiance with 29% Off Philips Hue White & Color Smart Bulbs

Looking for a way to incorporate smart bulbs in your home without spending an arm and a leg? Try the Philips Hue White & Color Smart Bulbs, which are on sale right now at Amazon. You can save 29% off a two-pack right now, which means you only have to spend $71. That’s down from the bulbs’ regular retail price of $100. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to enhance your home lighting, this is the best time to do it.

Philips Hue White & Color Smart Bulbs | $71 | Amazon

You can connect the bulbs to the Hue Bluetooth app, which lets you control up to 10 lights per room. Change up the color from warm to cool white light and everything in between, according to your mood. Halloween’s coming up, so you could set up some spooky scenes, too. But act fast, because this deal won’t last long. Hop on it while it’s still here!