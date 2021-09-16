BENTOPAL Cat Laser Toy | $22 | Amazon



Sometimes cats want to play, but we’ve got work to do. Keep your favorite fur baby entertained with the BENTOPAL Cat Laser Toy, which is just $22 at Amazon. It looks like a miniature robot from The Day The Earth Stood Still, and it can automatically shine a laser on the floor for your kitty to chase. Set it somewhere and let it do the rest as your cat runs around with the laser and tries its best to capture it, all day long. It has 5 circling ranges to keep your kitty entertained, and it’s powered by 4 AA batteries so you’ve got a fairly lengthy amount of time for your purrfect little buddy to play around. Seriously, this thing is a lifesaver if you’re trying to do something and the cat is demanding laser beam play time. And just look how cool it is. We’re really digging that robot cat aesthetic.