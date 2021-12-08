Abco Tech Leg Elevation Pillow | $39 | Amazon | Promo Code 128YZ4E5



Warning: The product you are about to see is incredibly useful. Yes, sure, the Abco Tech Leg Elevation Pillow may look a little silly, but yo, something like this can be a life-changer. You can get it for $39 at Amazon right now with the promo code 128YZ4E5. Made from the same sort of covered memory foam as your go-to bed pillow, this wedge model is specifically designed to relieve pressure from your legs, hips, and knees. It improves blood circulation and can reduce back and knee pain. Why don’t we all have one ? Our feet swell just as much as anyone else’s! You can use it overnight, or while relaxing, since it’s literally just a wedge of memory foam and unlike compression socks, there aren’t rules. Also a lovely gift for a pregnant person, but tell them it was my idea, not the vendor’s .