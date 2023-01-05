Give This Valentine’s Day Lego Set to Your Sweetie

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Lego Valentine’s Brown Bear | $29 | Amazon

Aww. Look at him. If traditional Valentine’s Day gifts are a little sappy for your sweetheart’s tastes, a themed Lego set is a cute night-in date idea, preferably with your favorite takeout and a movie. That is kind of sappy, really, but you know—it’s a bonding experience in 245 pieces. Lego’s “kids of all ages” philosophy means this is also a kid-friendly Valentine’s Gift—because kids think every holiday is a gift exchange. I do too, but you know. Valentine’s Day Lego sets are flying off the shelves right now—this one’s luckily in stock at Amazon. Spread the love! But do not spread your bricks around the room. You’ll lose one.