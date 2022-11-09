Foreo Luna 3 Men | $199 | 9% Off | Amazon



Your brother has discovered SkinTok ( the skincare side of TikTok) and is ... obsessed. Like, texting you about slugging obsessed. (Should he try slugging? Prob not.) We’re all happy for him—so here’s this Foreo Luna 3 Men that’s currently 9% off—about $2 0 off the original price. This little guy can cleanse under a beard—unlike using just hands to wash one’s face. Its exfoliating bristles also prevent ingrown hairs and clean up dead skin . So in addition to the gentle face massage this Foreo gives while cleansing, he’ll love the benefits of a super-smooth shave. Godspeed, little bro.