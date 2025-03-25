Catch Up On Your Reading List This Spring With Up To 22% Off Best Selling Kindles

Have you been stacking up a TBR list that’ll last the rest of the year (at least)? Spring is the perfect time to lounge around with a great book. Luckily, you can score some serious deals on Amazon Kindles today, meaning you can take your entire shelf on the go. For a limited time over at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, you can grab a Kindle starting as low as $140 (only $5 more than the lowest price ever!). These e-readers are viral for a reason, allowing you to read thousands of books while enjoying high resolution brightness. These deals won’t last forever though, so make sure to get your hands on these sooner rather than later.



Kindle Scribe | $340 | 19% Off

Shopping for a device that revolutionizes how you consume and interact with digital content? Look no further. Amazon Kindle Scribe (32 GB) – 10.2” is here, drawing the best elements of a Kindle and a digital notebook in one sleek and intuitive device.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kindle Paperwhite Kids | $140 | 22% Off

Advertisement

Welcome the future of reading with the Kindle Paperwhite Kids, Amazon’s latest innovation to revolutionize your reading experience. This Kindle version is great for kids and adults, is the lightest and most compact yet, and cranks up the thrill of delving into your favorite reads, wherever you are.

Kindle Paperwhite | $160

Advertisement

If you’re an avid reader who loves the convenience of digital books, then the Kindle Paperwhite 6.8" is just what you need in your life. With a sleek and feature-filled design, it’s engineered to provide an amazing reading experience.

Kindle Colorsoft | $225 | 20% Off

Advertisement

Amazon’s newest foray into the Kindle world offers all the essential features of the Paperwhite with stunning color pages that allow you to read books in a whole new light. With an improved 7" design and up to 8 weeks of battery charge, the Kindle Colorsoft is a wonderful upgrade that’s worth investing in today.

This article was generated by an AI engine which may produce inaccurate information.