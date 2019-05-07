Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Flasks are one of the most common groomsmen gifts out there, but are they actually practical post-wedding? Not really. Rather than waste money on a gift that will most likely get shoved into a kitchen drawer or tossed in the trash, get your guy friends something they can actually use. We’ve gathered a few great gifts for guys at every price point, so you can treat your best men to something cool regardless of whether you’re on a budget or feeling like a big spender as your big day draws near.

Gifts $25 and Under

Unlike a boring old flask, your friends will always need a bottle opener. Whether its for cracking a cold one with the boys or opening a bottle of wine, this engraved opener is the perfect option. There are eight different font designs to choose from, and the engraving costs just $10 for the front only or just $3 more for personalization on both the front and back.

No matter what phone your friends have, this cable will work on it. The 3-in-1 lighting cable from Anker pairs well with a portable charger, and lord knows they’ll need a working, full-charged up phone on the day of the wedding.



If your wedding is in the spring or summer, do your friends a huge favor and get them a pair of sunglasses. But rather than buying cheap plastic glasses in bulk from the dollar store, shell out a few more bucks to get a nice pair that they can wear long after the wedding day. These shades from Amazon come in 19 color options and range in price between $10 to $17.



Make sure your groomsmen don’t wear a pair of Nike socks while escorting a bridesmaid down the aisle. Instead, you can gift them a nice pair of socks they can use any time they need to dress things up a bit. These socks are a good option for a groomsman proposal or day-of gift.



If more traditional socks aren’t the vibe, why not get your boys some Marvel comics socks? If you give them a pair of socks with their favorite Avenger, maybe they won’t tell everyone that you teared up a few times during Endgame.







Your friends can keep the party going no matter what with this Hopsulator. This insulator is a solid individual alternative to a cooler, so it will keep their beer (or soda if they’re trying to stay clear-headed) ice cold all day long.

Gifts Between $25 and $50

Booze is a popular gift idea when it comes to groomsmen gifts, but rather than hand your friend a bottle of their favorite liquor, why not set up their whole at-home bar? This set comes with a personalized wooden box, two matching shot glasses, nine whiskey stones, and stainless steel tongs.



On the big day, your groomsmen need to be reachable, and “I forgot to charge my phone” isn’t a good excuse excuse. Portable chargers can be expensive, but Anker has great prices and a long battery life. Your friends will use these chargers for years to come, so long as they don’t get too tipsy at the wedding and lose them!



Your friends can use this personalized cooler for the bachelor party, the night before the wedding, and even for beers the day of the wedding, if you so choose. Plus, they’ll no doubt whip it out for any drink-centric event in their future



Chances are, you aren’t looking to spend $300 on a watch for each of your friends. If you want to get them something nicer than socks and shot glasses, but have to do so on a budget, this TIMEX watch comes in handy. This all-black style is ultra sleek and won’t cramp anyone’s style. It has a leather strap, so everyone will think you dropped big bucks on it, and the watch is water resistant, so if your friends seem to always spill things, there is no need to worry.



Having a destination wedding? Do your friends a huge favor and get them some carry-on spinner luggage. This Amazon Basics hardside spinner meets most airline standards. The three pockets inside allow for storage of small items and give your friends a chance to tuck their dirty clothes away after wearing them. If your group isn’t into the all-black aesthetic, it also comes in blue, navy blue, and orange.

Most of your friends are probably due for a major upgrade on their wallet/money clip situation. This distressed leather money magnetic clip doubles as a small wallet as well, which is great for special occasions or a night out. It can fit cash, ID, and a few spare credit cards with ease.

It isn’t a party until there is music. With this Bluetooth portable speaker, your groomsmen will be brawling over who gets to make the playlist for your big day. It has a 24-hour battery life, interrupting the festivities to charge up isn’t an issue. And if things get a little too rowdy, this durable speaker can handle being dropped, knocked over, and even a spilt a beer.

Gifts Between $50 and $100

Chances are, yours isn’t the only wedding your friends will be attending in the near future. Help them step up their style game with a pair of simple, yet classic cufflinks. Your future spouse will certainly approve of this David Donahue Brass Cuff Link & Stud Set for your groomsmen to wear on the big day. They’re simple enough to work with a variety of tuxedo options, and they’re available in three colors: white brass/marble, white brass/onyx, and yellow brass/onyx.

Do some of your friends still use drawstring backpacks they got for free in college? Yeah, it is time to stop encouraging that. The Bygone 45L Duffel from Eddie Bauer has a durable bottom and handles, so manhandling won’t be an issue. Plus, it has two interior zip pockets, as well as three exterior zip pockets, providing a number of opportunities to organize what goes where.

Make sure they don’t show up to the big day wearing a pair of their old Vans with these cap toe Oxfords. They come in two different colors, cognac and black, so you can choose whichever shade suits your wedding colors best. And best of all, these shoes come with a memory foam insert, so your groomsmen won’t complain about aching feet halfway through the ceremony. Not to mention, they’ll need solid dress shoes for years to come. After all, wedding season is every season.

