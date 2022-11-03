Makeup Vanity Mirror with Lights | $22 | 47% Off | Amazon

So you know nothing about your niece but she seems to know a lot about makeup. Great! You’re halfway there: this makeup mirror with lights is the thing that might kickstart her MUA Instagram if we’re lucky. The lighting in this vanity is impressively adjustable, from “normal” to brighter to catch the fine details of that cat eye. The fold-out style also magnifies to different degrees—so that cat eye will be really fine. I’m not sure anyone should look at themselves in 10x magnification but, the option is there. Look, it’s a thoughtful gift, an Amazon bestseller, and it’s 47% off.