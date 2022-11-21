Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $250 | 34% Off | Amazon

Your brother-in-law talks a lot about music tech stuff that makes no sense to you, but you’re happy he found your sister and they’re in love . This Marshall Bluetooth speaker would be a great holiday gift to welcome him into the family. It’s $130 off—so that’s $250—and is a pretty impressive and aesthetically pleasing speaker. The St anmore II fills the room with sound, no matter the size of the space. Control the volume either with its analog controls, or the Marshall app; this beautiful speaker can connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously to switch between tracks while hanging out. And your tech-y brother-in-law is gonna love the sound of two 15 watt class D amplifiers driving the music through the speakers.