HoMedics Shiatsu Bliss Footbath with Heat Boost | $100 | 29% Off | Amazon

The hardworking barista, the mom who’s constantly in errands-mode, or the sibling who keeps buying bad shoes: all of these people can benefit from some time off their feet. This HoMedics foot bath is a thoughtful gift for the perpetually weary—it will actually force them to relax. The rippling massage floor kneads deep into the soles of their feet for maximum relief, and jacuzzi-esque bubbles aid in the relaxation. Heat boost technology keeps the water continually hot—though this can be used without water for a quick massage fix too. It’s the typical foot bath, but better.