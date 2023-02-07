Gift the Coziest Slipper for Valentine’s Day

Koolaburra by Ugg Tipton Men’s Slipper | $75 | Macy’s

W hether you’ve been together for five years or just started going steady, a night in together is a great way to bond through the winter months. It’s intimate, e ven if you’re just kicking back and getting used to each other’s weird lounge habits. These Koolaburra by Ugg slippers are great for a guy who just doesn’t wear slippers yet—or maybe is kicking around in some older ones. These have a cozy plush interior that’ll keep their feet warm whether they’re wearing socks or not. T he ethylene vinyl acetate sole is durable enough to run to the door and grab takeout, or take their dog for a walk around the neighborhood. That suede finish looks nice too. A little cozy, a little sporty—a gift that says, “Let’s do nothing together.”