National Geographic Science and Activity Kits | Up to 33% Off | Amazon

Kids are naturally curious about the world around them, and honestly, good for them. If your favorite curious kid is always telling you dinosaur or rock facts, one of these Nat Geo activity kits might be the best gift they’ll ever receive. This bunch is up to 33% off, and some highlights include a kinetic sand kit for $23 (very fun), a dino dig kit for $21 (awesome), and weirdly cool magic chemistry set, for $13—and for a child with both intellectual and esoteric interests. That last one is an Amazon bestseller in “ Magic Kits & Accessories” so you know it’s good. Kids get to learn, play, and discover some cool stuff about the world—a perfect gift all around.