Power Practical Candle Lighter | $17 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



When was the last time you bought a lighter and actually held onto it for more than a few days? Or took matches from a fancy restaurant that you ever actually used? Exactly. So stop fooling yourself and get the Power Practical Candle Lighter already. It’s already down to $21 at Amazon, but clipping the coupon on the page will save you an additional 20%. In other words, this extended candle lighter that’s not only safe to use (it requires three clicks to activate) but fully rechargeable via the included USB is just $17. And it’s a lifehack. And you should get it. Editor-in-Chief Gabe Carey says it’s a game-changer, and he’s a man with a Poké mon tattoo, so he wouldn’t throw a phrase like that around lightly.