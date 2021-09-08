Cyber Blade: Alpha Grip Lights aber | $145 | StackSocial

Star Wars’ iconic weapon from a more civilized age. Get yourself a light saber that can glow in 11 different colors. The original trilogy only showcased blue and red light sabers with green coming along for Luke in Return of the Jedi. Then while the prequ els were in production, Samuel Jackson famously asked if his light saber could be purple in which Lucas was happy to oblige. This set will let you swap between all four colors from the same light saber plus more. Want white? Yellow? a slightly different shade of blue? You got it! It also comes in a variety of grip colors—those min you do no change color once purchased. Speaking of, you can get yourself one from StackSocial for $145.