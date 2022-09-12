Apple 13.3" MacBook Air 128GB - Silver (Refurbished) | $250 | StackSocial

You don’t always need to pick up something brand spanking new. If you’re a fan of Mac OS and really just need somethi ng to do some light web browsing, email writing, and word processing, there’s no real reason to shell out on a brand new MacBook Air. This refurbished model has a 13.3" retina display with a resolution of 1400 x 900. We’re looking at 128GB of storage with 4GB of RAM. It comes with a MagSafe charger as well so is fully ready to go out of the box. Right now it’s down to a measly $250 at StackSocial for today only.