Buy One Body Shop Product, Get One 40% off | Ulta Beauty



When I lived in London, I fell in love with The Body Shop. Their perfumes, lotions, body scrubs, all of it. I was glad to see it appear in America with a handful of stores across the country. When it hit Ulta, I was ecstatic; this incredible brand was now easy to access for more people. Right now, pick one item and get the next for 40% off; no code needed.

Suppose you don’t know where to start as there are 77 products to select from. I’d recommend anything under the Spa of the World line. The French Lavender Massage Oil ($20) is absolutely wonderful and a great way to naturally relax the body. The lavender scent can calm even the busiest of minds. This is an excellent pick for a cold night in with your sweetie. It also helps with dry spots during frigid weather.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy one, get one 40% off French Lavender Massage Oil Chamomile extract to soothe dry skin.

Enriched with lavender essential oil, known to naturally relax body and mind. Buy for $20 at Ulta

The Body Shop is known for its Body Butters, of which there are many. There is absolutely a scent for everyone. Their number one seller is the Shea Butter ($22). This does wonders on dry patches and smells brilliant. These are great all year long, and this aroma gives off a very calm, soft scent.

G/O Media may get a commission best seller Shea Body Butter Made with 97% ingredients of natural origin.

Intensely creamy body moisturizer leaves seriously dry skin feeling softer, smoother, and nourished. Buy for $22 at Ulta

If you’ve ever needed a little pick me up, that’s light and airy; the Cool Daisy Hydrating Body Mist is it. Your face and hair will thank you. This refreshing floral scented spray will have you feeling like you just rolled in a field of flowers. It’s a dusting of hydration to give you a natural dewy glow in seconds.